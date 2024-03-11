CBI arrests 3 'associates' of suspended Trinamool leader Shahjahan Sheikh

Kolkata, March 11 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested three alleged associates of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with its ongoing probe into an attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on January 5.

One of the three arrested individuals is Ziauddin Mollah, known to be Shahjahan's most trusted lieutenant. The other two are Didarbux Mollah and Faruk Akunji, both known to be close associates of Ziauddin.

Ziauddin, the head of the Sarberia-Agarhati village panchayat in Sandeshkhali, along with Didarbux and Faruk, appeared at the CBI's office in central Kolkata on Monday afternoon on being summoned by the central agency for interrogation.

After about four hours of questioning, they were arrested by the CBI in the evening.

According to sources, Ziauddin, who is suspected to be the key instigator in the attack, was the first person to react on the issue before the media. He claimed that the attack was spontaneous as the ED team accompanied by CAPF personnel tried to break into Shahjahan's residence without a proper search warrant. He is known to be a close associate of Shahjahan in the multiple businesses owned by the latter.

Sources in the knowhow of things said that Shahjahan, who is also currently in the central agency custody, will now be confronted with the three arrested individuals.

