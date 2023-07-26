CBI arrests 5 including NHAI official in bribery case

New Delhi, July 26 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five persons including an NHAI official in connection with a bribery case, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sanjay Kumar Nigam, Deputy Chief Engineer, West Central Railway (WCR); Rakesh Chowksey; Ram Rao Dadhe, Deputy General Manager & Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI); Ram Sanjivan Pal, employee of Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd and Narayan Das, also an employee of Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd.

The CBI registered a case on July 23.

It was alleged that the accused demanded illegal gratification from private contractor for settling the pending matters related to approval of the design and permission for beginning construction work, passing of due bills etc., of the said contractor.

The accused allegedly demanded bribe.

An official said that a trap was laid in which the Technician of Divisional office, WCR Bhopal and the employee (GM) of a private company based at Jabalpur, were caught while exchanging the alleged bribe.

Later, other three accused were also apprehended.

Searches were conducted at thirteen places at Bhopal, Jabalpur, Katni, Chindwara, Indore, Rewa at the premises of accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents including property documents.

The official said that Rs 5.35 lakh in cash and 149 gm gold jewellery were recovered from the residence of Deputy CE, WCR, and 600 gram of the gold ornaments and 200 gm silver ornaments were also recovered from the premises of DGM, NHAI.

All the arrested individuals were presented before the Special CBI Court which sent them to CBI custody till July 28.

