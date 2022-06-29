CBI arrests 6 including a deputy CGM of DTC in bribery case

New Delhi, June 29 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it has arrested a deputy CGM and Regional Manager (North) of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) along with five others in connection with a bribery case of Rs 91,000.

A CBI official said that a case was registered against Kirti Bala Malik, the depot manager, Shakil Ahmed Khan, the deputy CGM of DTC posted at Sector 3 Rohini, his former PA Sunil, a retired official of DTC, Mahender, a retired Assistant Traffic Inspector (ATI) Saffuzzama and another DTC official, Jeetu.

The accused were indulging in bribes in the matter of appointment to the post of Consultant in the DTC.

"During investigation, the CGM and depot manager were caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 91,000 for appointment of two candidates as Consultant in DTC. Five other accused including the bribe giver were also caught," said the CBI official.

The CBI also conducted searches at the premises of the accused including Delhi, Gurugram, Sonipat. Rs 40 lakh in cash was recovered from the premises of the CGM and depot manager.

All the arrested persons were produced before the Designated Court at Delhi.

