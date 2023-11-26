CBI arrests Administrative Officer of NIUM, Bengaluru in graft case

New Delhi, Nov 26 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that it has arrested an Administrative Officer of National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Bangalore for demanding and accepting Rs 50,000 bribe to clear bills.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency registered a case on complaint against Nadeem A Siddiqui, an Administrative Officer of NIUM Bengaluru on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from the complainant for clearing bills.

The official said that the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting part amount of bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of accused which led to recovery of Rs 2 lakh," the official said.

The accused was produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases Bengaluru and was remanded to judicial custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor