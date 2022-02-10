CBI arrests AGL manager for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

New Delhi, Feb 10 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested the Manager of Awantika Gas Limited (AGL), Indore (Madhya Pradesh) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a man for clearing payments of his bills.

An official said that a case was registered by the federal probe agency against Vijay Shukla the Manager, AGL, Indore on the allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 16,000 from a man for clearing payments of his bills.

AGL is a joint venture of Central PSUs, GAIL and HPCL for supplying natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and automotive sectors in some cities of Madhya Pradesh, including at Indore.

After receiving the complaint, the CBI formed a team of its elite officials and started the probe.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

On Thursday, searches were also conducted at the office and residence of the accused at Indore. The CBI has recovered incriminating documents during the search operation.

The official said that Vijay Shukla will be produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases at Indore later in the day.

