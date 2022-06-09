CBI arrests Anubrata Mondal's personal bodyguard

Kolkata, June 9 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the cattle and coal smuggling cases in West Bengal on Thursday evening arrested an accused named Sehgal Hossain, who is also the personal bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman and the partys Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

Hossain was summoned at the CBI's Nizam Palace office on Thursday morning. After reaching there, Hossain faced marathon questioning till around 8 pm, following which he was arrested by the CBI.

CBI sources said that throughout the day, the agency sleuths questioned Hossain on various issues pertaining to cattle and coal smuggling cases.

He was also questioned about the documents accessed by the CBI about his high-value assets, which are disproportionate to his income. However, he tried to dodge these questions and hence he was arrested. He will be presented before a special CBI court in Asansol on Friday.

Last week, CBI officers had raided Hossain's residence in Murshidabad district and seized several crucial documents about his income from undisclosed sources.

It is perceived that that by arresting Hossain, the CBI sleuths will get closer to nabbing Anubrata Mondal as being the personal bodyguard, Hossain is aware of almost every movement of the Trinamool Congress leader.

Mondal is currently under the scanner of CBI in two different cases. The first case pertains to cattle and coal smuggling, in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a parallel probe along with the CBI.

The CBI officials are also probing Mondal's role in the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

