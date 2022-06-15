CBI arrests assistant labour commissioner for taking bribe

New Delhi, June 15 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a man.

The accused was identified as Punumalli Bapuji, Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central), Vijayawada.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused that he was demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for granting a labour licence to his firm.

Later, the alleged bribe was reduced to Rs. 25,000. After lodging the case, a CBI team laid a trap to nab him.

"He was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused, which has led to the recovery of incriminating documents," said a CBI official.

The accused was produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Visakhapatnam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor