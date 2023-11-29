CBI arrests CBFC official in Bengaluru, 2 others in graft case

New Delhi, Nov 29 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it arrested a regional officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) posted in Bengaluru, and two private persons in an alleged bribery case.

The arrests come two months after Tamil actor Vishal levelled bribery charges against Central government officials in a different case.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency arrested CBFC official Prashant Kumar, and two private persons -- Prithvi Raj and Ravi -- for alleged bribery of Rs 12,000.

The official said that a case was registered on complaint against Kumar, an official of the CBFC, Bengaluru and others including two private persons on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 for issuing of Censor Certificate to rectify the minor issues related to cinema sub title of a movie which was directed and produced by the complainant.

The official said that it was further alleged that the accused later reduced the bribe to Rs 12,000.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant, the official said.

"Search was conducted at the premises of Regional Officer which led to recovery of Rs 3 lakh," he said, adding that all the arrested accused ware being produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor