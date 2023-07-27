CBI arrests CGST Inspector in Nagpur for demanding bribe from software firm owner

New Delhi, July 26 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Inspector of Centre GST posted with Civil Lines, Nagpur for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from the owner of a software firm.

A senior CBI official said that they received a written complaint on July 21. The complaint was lodged by Ajitem Anand Sahasrabuddhe against Amit Kumar, Inspector, Centre GST posted with Civil Lines, Nagpur.

“Sahasrabuddhe runs a software company. On July 20, Kumar visited the complainant's house to verify this CGST Number and asked for some documents. On the next date, the complainant visited CGST Office and handed over all documents to Kumar. During the meeting, Kumar demanded a bribe to verify the GST official,” CBI said.

Sahasrabuddhe lodged a written complaint with the CBI, Nagpur for taking necessary legal action against Kumar.

“Allegations of the complaint were verified in the presence of witnesses. The verification proceedings prima facie disclose demand of undue advantage by Kumar from the complainant to verify CGST Number. We lodged an FIR under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act against Kumar,” said the official.

The CBI laid a trap and arrested the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor