CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

New Delhi, Aug 3 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Krishan Kumar, a Superintendent of Customs posted at the Air Cargo Complex in Sahar, Mumbai, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10.2 lakh from a Customs House Agent (CHA) firm.

The arrest was made during a trap operation on August 2, 2025, after a detailed verification and surveillance process.

According to a CBI press release issued on Sunday, the case was registered against Krishan Kumar and other unknown public servants and private individuals based on a complaint by a CHA firm.

The complaint alleged that the accused officer had been demanding bribes at the rate of Rs 10 per kilogram of imported cargo -- both for himself and on behalf of his senior officers -- to facilitate the clearance of consignments.

Despite the complainant’s refusal to comply, the accused allegedly persisted in his demand and even issued threats, resulting in the deliberate withholding of cargo shipments.

Verification conducted between July 25 and August 1, 2025, in the presence of independent witnesses, confirmed the demand for illegal gratification through recorded conversations and corroborative evidence.

CBI said that Krishan Kumar demanded Rs 6 lakh -- Rs 5.8 lakh for his senior officers and Rs 20,000 for himself -- for previously cleared consignments.

Additionally, he sought Rs 10 lakh for releasing a currently-held consignment and an ongoing rate of Rs 10 per kg for future shipments.

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10.2 lakh in cash during a trap laid by CBI officials. He was presented at a court, which granted police custody remand till August 6, 2025.

Krishan Kumar’s arrest underscores continued corruption within the customs clearance process and comes as part of CBI’s intensified efforts to curb graft in public services.

The investigation in the case remains ongoing, an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor