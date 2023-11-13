CBI arrests Delhi Police SI for accepting bribe from Pearl Group MD's office staff

New Delhi, Nov 13 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Delhi Police while accepting bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from the complainant, staffer of Nirmal Singh Bhangoo's Pearl Company.

The complainant had gone to provide medicines to Bhangoo and the SI made the demand of Rs 25 lakh bribe to not implicate his daughter and son-in-law in the case.

A CBI spokesperson said that the arrested accused have been identified as Sub Inspector Rajesh Yadav posted at Barakhambha Police Station in the national capital.

The official said that the agency registered a case on complaint against Varun Chichi, Sub-Inspector of Police Station Barakhambha Road in the national capital on the allegations of demanding bribe.

It was alleged that the complainant working in a private company whose MD Bhangoo was an accused in a FIR registered at Barakhambha Road Police Station, the official said.

It was further alleged that around 10 to 12 days ago when the complainant reached Barakhamba road police station for providing medicines to Bhangoo, who was brought there from Tihar Jail, Chichi demanded a bribe Rs 25 lakh from him for not arresting and implicating his daughter and his son-in-law in the said FIR.

“It was also alleged that Chichi agreed to accept the part payment of Rs 5 lakh out of demanded Rs 25 lakh from the complainant,” the official said.

“CBI laid a trap and caught another Yadav of said police station while accepting the bribe or undue advantage of Rs 4.5 lakh from the complainant, as per directions of said Chichi, Sub-Inspector of Police Station Barakhambha Road,” the official said.

The official said that the CBI is carrying out searches at the premises of both the Sub Inspectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor