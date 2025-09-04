CBI arrests deputy GM of Ordnance Factory in MP over corruption charges

Jabalpur, Sep 4 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a senior official of the Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, following a late-night raid linked to a corruption case, sources said on Thursday.

The CBI carried out a raid at the Gray Iron Foundry (GIF) of the Jabalpur-based Ordnance Factory late Wednesday night. Following a two-hour raid and a short interrogation, the agency arrested Ordnance Factory’s Deputy General Manager Deepak Lamba.

He was later taken to Delhi for detailed interrogation, said the sources.

Sources told IANS that the raid was linked to alleged corruption and financial irregularities involving Lamba during his earlier posting in Maharashtra.

Notably, the GIF is a unit of the Ordnance Factory Board under the Ministry of Defence. It specialises in producing ferrous and non-ferrous materials, including steel castings, and components for military equipment.

Lamba was earlier posted at the Nagpur-based Ordnance Factory before his transfer to Jabalpur. Reports indicated that during his tenure at the Ambazari unit in Nagpur, he allegedly favoured a private firm for his personal gains.

The issue came to light after DKT Gupta, Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer of Yantra India Limited (YIL), filed a complaint against Lamba with the CBI.

Following the investigation, an FIR was registered on August 25 against Lamba and a Nagpur-based private firm, Automation Engineering and Industrial Services. Following this, the raid was conducted in the Jabalpur Ordnance Factory on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the initial investigation revealed that he had formed a proprietorship firm and it is operated by one Mohit Tholia, who is reportedly Lamba’s relative.

The CBI also seized documents pertaining to suspicious financial transactions, which are now under investigation. Lamba’s family members, including his wife and sister, are also being examined, as the probe uncovered a trail of questionable monetary dealings.

It is also alleged that Lamba altered tender conditions to benefit the specific private firm. Notably, the CBI has previously taken similar action against another officer at the Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur.

The CBI’s late-night raid has sparked panic at the Jabalpur Ordnance Factory.

