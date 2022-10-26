CBI arrests director of pvt company in connection with chit fund case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said the agency arrested a director of a private company in connection to a chit fund case.

The agency registered a case related to the chit fund on October 10, 2018. Upon investigation, it was found and alleged that an accused in the case had come into close contact with the chairman of a private company (ponzi company) in the year 2011.

Further investigation revealed that the accused in conspiracy with the then chairman had illegally transferred about Rs 419.90 lakh from the Trust account and misappropriated the same.

It was also alleged that the accused facilitated the then chairman with the opening of his bank account in Durgapur by issuing a false identity and an address certificate.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Paschim Bardhaman, at Asansol (West Bengal).

( With inputs from ANI )

