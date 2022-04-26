CBI arrests Enforcement Inspector in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested the Enforcement Inspector of Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant.

The arrested accused was identified as Amit Kumar Srivastava posted as Enforcement Inspector at EPFO, Kanpur.

A senior CBI official informed that a case was registered on complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs lakh for settling the pending PF dues of the employees of the complainant's school.

It was alleged that the Complainant had received a notice from EPFO, Kanpur in which he was directed to submit documents in respect of pending PF dues of his employees. It was further alleged that the PF of five non-teaching staff had not been submitted for the last three years and the Complainant was willing to deposit the pending dues, he added.

It was also alleged that the accused demanded an undue advantage of Rs 4 lakh for settling the PF matter of employees of his school and threatened the Complainant that he would impose a heavy fine/penalty on him if the bribe is not paid, he said.

"CBI laid a trap and the accused was caught while demanding and accepting Rupees Three Lakh as the first instalment of the bribe from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," he said.

He added that the arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge of CBI Cases in Lucknow on Tuesday and was remanded to Judicial Custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

