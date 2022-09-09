CBI arrests FCI depot manager in Andhra for bribery

New Delhi, Sep 9 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Depot Manager of Food Corporation of India in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15,000.

A case was registered against FCI official Peda Babu Rao for demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 from 35 labourers every month for not marking adverse entries in respect of payment of wages.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant, as part payment.

"Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," an official said.

Rao was produced before a special CBI court which sent him to judicial custody till September 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor