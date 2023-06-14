CBI arrests four people including Senior Auditor of CDA (Navy) in bribery case

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four people including a Senior Auditor and Data Entry Operator employed with the Accounts Office of CDA (Navy) in Visakhapatnam in a bribery case.

The arrested people have been identified as Senior Auditor, Telikicherla Ramana Kumar and Data Entry Operator, Besetti D Danti Nokeswara Rao. Both were employed in Area Accounts Office, CDA (Navy) in Visakhapatnam.

Representatives of the contractor, Subhash Mishra and Contractor Bhanupratap Yadav were also arrested.

A case has been registered against the accused on the allegations of bribery. It was alleged that the Senior Auditor had asked the contractor to pay Rs 26,000 for clearing his pending bills amounting to Rs 26 Lakh. It was further alleged that the said contractor sent an amount of Rs 26,000 through his representative for the accused.

The CBI set up a trap and successfully caught both the Senior Auditor and Data Entry Operator red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 26,000. The representative of the contractor who paid the bribe was also apprehended.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of certain incriminating documents.

All four arrested accused were produced before the Court of Principal Special Judge for CBI cases, Visakhapatnam and remanded to 14 days of Judicial Custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor