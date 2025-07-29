CBI arrests IT Inspector in Vijayawada for taking bribe

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), July 29 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Income Tax inspector and a middleman in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000, an agency statement said.

The central agency said it arrested the duo for demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant for not taking action on the petitions received against the complainant and for not conducting an income tax raid.

The CBI on Tuesday registered against the accused – IT Inspector B. Ramachandra Rao and tout/middleman Raju alias Rajaratnam, a resident of Pala Gudem, Eluru.

As per the complaint, an official working in the office of Commissioner of Income Tax demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh initially through a tout/middleman from the complainant, who is running a mobile service shop in Ramachandra Rao Peta, Eluru, for not to issuing notices on the petitions received by the Income Tax Department against him and not to conduct an income tax raid.

As the complainant expressed inability to pay such a big amount as a bribe, the accused finally settled for Rs 1.20 lakh (Rs 1 lakh for the officer and Rs 20,000 for the middleman)

The CBI said in a press release that it laid a trap and caught the accused tout/middleman red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant, on behalf of the Inspector of Income Tax, Vijayawada.

Subsequently, both the accused were arrested. They would be produced before the Special Court for CBI cases, Vijayawada.

The CBI said searches are being conducted. Further investigation is in progress, it added.

