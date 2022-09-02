CBI arrests lawyer Gautam Khaitan in Embraer bribery case

New Delhi, Sep 2 Six years after lodging an FIR, the CBI has arrested Delhi-based lawyer Gautam Khaitan in connection with a case of alleged kickback paid by a Brazilian aircraft manufacturer to a middleman, the agency said on Thursday.

A deal for three aircraft was to be done with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) worth $210 million. Brazilian company Embraer allegedly paid the kickback to a UK-based NRI to swing the deal in its favour in 2008. It was alleged that around $5.76 million was paid as kickback in the matter.

"Khaitan was instrumental in moving the money chain. With the help of different entities abroad and in India, the money was transferred from one to another," a CBI official said.

The CBI official said that Khaitan was arrested last week. He was questioned and then remanded to judicial custody. The CBI lodged the case on the basis of a news reoprt by a Braziliam newspaper.

A fully customised EMB-145 aircraft deal was to be done with the DRDO. The aircraft were to be fitted with airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system. Khaitan was allegedly involved in the deal and played an important role in moving the kickback money.

