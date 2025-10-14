CBI arrests man absconding since 2013 after killing wife in UAE

Hyderabad, Oct 14 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a person who was absconding for 12 years after murdering his wife in the United Arab Emirates.

The Central agency said on Tuesday that Sattar Khan was arrested at Hyderabad International Airport on Monday when he was trying to flee to Doha.

Sattar Khan, aged about 52 years and a driver by profession, is accused of murdering his wife in the UAE in 2013 and was absconding for 12 years, the CBI said.

CBI had registered a local prosecution case in the month of April 2022 at the request of authorities from the UAE. It was alleged that the accused Sattar Khan had murdered his wife on November 14, 2013, in the UAE, where he was working as a driver. After committing the murder, the accused Sattar Khan fled to India, and since then, he has been untraceable.

After registration of the case, CBI opened a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against the accused Sattar Khan. He, however, remained elusive. During the investigation, another passport of the accused was found out on which a fresh LOC was opened. Based on technical leads and human intelligence, the accused Sattar Khan was traced in the Rangareddy district of Telangana.

A CBI team was camping in the Rangareddy district searching for the accused. Sensing trouble, the accused tried to escape to Doha via Hyderabad international airport, where he was detained and arrested by the CBI team.

The accused was produced before a Magistrate at Hyderabad and is being brought on transit remand for production before the jurisdictional Court at New Delhi, the Central agency said.

Further investigation is in progress, it added.

An extradition request against Sattar Khan was sent by the UAE in 2018-2019 after Khan fled the country. However, India decided to locally prosecute him.

India has bilateral agreements with the UAE, which allow India to prosecute a person locally if the act committed by him/her is considered an offence under the laws of both contracting states. The CBI has been designated as an authority to locally prosecute such offences committed in the UAE.

