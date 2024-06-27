CBI Arrests Manish Prakash and Ashutosh From Patna in NEET-UG Exam Paper Leak Case: Officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made its first arrest in connection with the NEET paper leak case, arresting Manish Prakash and Ashutosh Kumar after summoning them for questioning.

The paper leak incident has sparked nationwide outrage, prompting the Opposition to address the issue outside the parliament.

Manish Prakash stands accused as a prime figure in the NEET paper leak case. He allegedly coordinated the reservation of Learn and Play School through his associate Ashutosh, purportedly for candidates just one day before the NEET exam.

The half-burnt NEET question paper discovered at Learn and Play School in Khemni Chak, Patna, stands as a crucial piece of evidence in the NEET paper leak investigation. Manish Prakash had reportedly booked this school for a single night, adding to the significance of the findings.

Furthermore, the CBI has taken two additional suspects, Chintu and Mukesh, into custody. They were transferred from Beur Jail and underwent medical examinations before being transported to the CBI office.