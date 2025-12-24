CBI arrests MCD Assistant Engineer for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Assistant Engineer (AE) and Beldar, both posted at MCD, Shahdara Zone, Delhi, while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs. 2 lakh from the complainant, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the CBI, it registered the instant case on December 22, 2025, against the accused Beldar.

The accused are identified as Assistant Engineer Ashish Siwach and Beldar Mahesh Kumar -- both posted at MCD, Shahdara Zone, Delhi.

"It was alleged that the accused Beldar, on behalf of JE and AE, demanded Rs. 2 lakhs from complainant for preparing the Closure Report in respect of building of complainant booked by the accused AE, MCD, Shahdara zone," the agency said in its press note.

To catch the accused, the CBI laid a trap on December 22, 2025, and nabbed the AE and Beldar red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs. 2 lakhs from the complainant.

It also said that the aforesaid accused persons have been arrested.

The agency further said that the investigation is underway.

Notably, this comes two days after the CBI arrested Superintendent, CGST Audit-I, Mumbai, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 5 lakh from the complainant.

The accused, named Ankit Aggarwal, Superintendent, CGST Audit-I, Air India Building, Nariman Point, Mumbai, was arrested on Monday.

According to the CBI, it registered the case on December 22, 2025, on a written complaint from the Director of a Private Company, alleging demand of illegal gratification by the accused Superintendent, CGST, Mumbai.

The accused Superintendent CGST carried out an audit of the complainant's company on November 26, 2025.

It was alleged by the complainant that the accused had threatened to fabricate a tax demand of Rs. 98 lakh against the private company and demanded Rs. 20 lakh as a bribe to "settle" the issue.

"After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept illegal gratification of Rs. 17,00,000 in exchange of reducing the alleged tax liability of the complainant's company," the CBI said in its press note.

The part payment of the bribe -- Rs 5 lakh -- was demanded to be delivered on December 22.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 5 lakh (as part payment of the bribe).

