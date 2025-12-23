CBI arrests Mumbai CGST Superintendent for accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe to settle tax audit

New Delhi, Dec 23 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent, CGST Audit-I, Mumbai, while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused named Ankit Aggarwal, Superintendent, CGST Audit-I, Air India Building, Nariman Point, Mumbai, was arrested on Monday.

According to the CBI, it registered the case on December 22 2025, on a written complaint from the Director of a Private Company, alleging demand of illegal gratification by the accused Superintendent, CGST, Mumbai.

The accused Superintendent CGST carried out an audit of the complainant’s company on November 26 2025.

It was alleged by the complainant that the accused had threatened to fabricate a tax demand of Rs. 98 Lakh against the private company and demanded Rs. 20 Lakh as a bribe to “settle” the issue.

“After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept illegal gratification of Rs. 17,00,000 in exchange for reducing the alleged tax liability of the complainant’s company,” the CBI said in its press note.

The part payment of the bribe, Rs 5 lakh, was demanded to be delivered on December 22.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs. 5 Lakh (as part payment of the bribe).

Searches were conducted by CBI at the residence of the accused in Mumbai, which led to the recovery of unaccounted and unexplained cash of Rs. 18.30 Lakh.

“Deeds for the purchase of a property worth Rs. 40.315 lakh, dated April 2025 and another property worth Rs. 32.10 lakh, dated June 2024, were found during the search,” it said.

The searches were also conducted at the office of the accused public servant, and digital evidences were seized regarding the audit report being prepared by him for the Private Company.

The CBI said that the investigation is continuing.

--IANS

