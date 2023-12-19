CBI arrests Postal Assistant in Jharkhand for taking bribe

New Delhi, Dec 19 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Postal Assistant working in the office of Superintendent of Post Office, Medininagar (formerly Daltonganj), in Jharkhand for demanding and accepting bribe, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the CBI officials, a case was registered on a complaint against the accused.

“It was alleged that the accused was demanding bribe for filing of attestation form and getting issued a joining letter for the Post of Branch Post Master under Gramin Dak Seva,” said the official.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

“The accused identified as Sanjay Kumar will be produced today in the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Ranchi,” the official added.

