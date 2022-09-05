CBI arrests SBI official for misappropriating cash, jewellery

New Delhi, Sep 5 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that they have arrested an official of the State Bank of India in Telangana for causing an alleged loss of Rs 5,22,67,760 to the bank.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on the complaint from the SBI's AGM, Telangana, that accused A. Nagendet, Senior Associate & Cash In-charge, SBI, Narsapur Branch in Medak district, misappropriated cash of Rs 2.32 crore, and gold ornaments valuing Rs 0.72 crore which were under his control and also cash amounting to Rs 2.19 crore from three ATMs.

The official said that searches were conducted at the premises of Nagendet at Narsapur which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The accused was produced before the Special CBI Judge which sent him to judicial custody till September 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor