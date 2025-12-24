CBI arrests two bank officials for aiding cyber criminals in 'mule account' conspiracy

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it has arrested two bank officials involved in opening of mule accounts in conspiracy with organized cyber criminals and these accounts were later used in fund transfer in cyber frauds.

The names of the arrested are- Shalini Sinha, Assistant Manager, Canara Bank and Abhishek Kumar, Business Development Associate, Axis Bank.

During the course of investigation of a CBI case registered in connection with the mule accounts opened for committing Cybercrime frauds and based on the analysis of the digital devices, sufficient evidence has been gathered by CBI against the duo arrested.

“These two bankers have played active roles in opening and operationalising the mule accounts and further guiding the cyber fraudsters in money mule transactions,” the CBI said in its press note.

Evidence has also been gathered to prove that these bankers have received quid pro quo for assisting the Cyber fraudsters as part of the conspiracy.

These arrested accused have also advised the cybercrime fraudsters on how to avoid the system-generated red flags.

It may be recalled that CBI had earlier conducted searches at 61 locations across the country and arrested 13 accused in connection with opening and operating of mule accounts and filed charge sheets against them recently for various offences under IPC/BNS and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The two bankers have been arrested on Wednesday at Varanasi, UP and Betia, Bihar, respectively and are being produced before the jurisdictional court after obtaining transit remand.

The role of other bank officials who are connected with the opening and operationalisation of mule accounts is under investigation.

Investigation in this case is continuing.

Notably, this comes two days after issues related to mule accounts used in cyber frauds and means to curb them topped the agenda at a coordination meeting between CBI, officials of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Chief Vigilance Officers of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) held in Chennai.

During the day-long meeting, all pending matters about ongoing Bank Fraud Investigations and Prosecutions being handled by CBI were discussed, said a statement.

The agenda of the conference was to enhance inter-departmental cooperation and expedite investigations pertaining to bank fraud cases.

