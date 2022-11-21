CBI begins inquiry into alleged football match fixing

New Delhi, Nov 21 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a preliminary inquiry into allegations of football match fixing, as well as irregularities in the investments of football clubs, sources said on Monday.

The CBI sources told that five football clubs have allegedly received huge ill-gotten money and the role of a few international fixers have also cropped up.

They said that a team of elite officials of the CBI also went to the AIFF office headquarters and grilled employees.

"We have asked data about five football clubs. They are on our radar. The investments made into these clubs are being looked into. We are also probing the match fixing matter," the sources told .

The CBI after receiving a complaint lodged a preliminary inquiry into the matter and after completing it they would take legal opinion to decide whether to lodge an FIR into the matter or not, they added.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Shaji Prabhakaran said they have zero tolerance towards match fixing.

He said that the AIFF will give full support to the probe agency.

