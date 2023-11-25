CBI begins probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

In a major development in the cash-for-query controversy involving Mahua Moitra, the Central Bureau of Investigation has begun a preliminary probe against the Trinamool Congress MP on the directions of the Lokpal. According to media reports, a preliminary enquiry has been initiated and the agency will decide whether to file a criminal case against the MP based on the outcome of this enquiry.

Under a preliminary enquiry, the CBI cannot arrest an accused or conduct searches, but it can seek information, examine documents and also question the Trinamool MP. Since this enquiry was initiated based on the orders of the Lokpal, the report will be submitted to the anti-corruption body.

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP, brought a complaint to the Lokpal, alleging that Moitra accepted bribes in exchange for posing questions in Parliament. Dubey further accused her of jeopardising national security for financial gain.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is also examining the accusations levelled against Moitra. This preliminary inquiry by the CBI serves as the initial step to assess whether the allegations warrant a comprehensive investigation. If adequate evidence is uncovered during this stage, the CBI has the authority to convert it into a First Information Report (FIR).

Dubey contends that Moitra raised queries in the Lok Sabha with the aim of targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, purportedly influenced by businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. Moitra vehemently denies any wrongdoing, asserting that she is being singled out due to her concerns about the Adani group's transactions.