CBI, Bengal Police joint SIT to probe attack on ED officials: Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Jan 17 A joint Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI and West Bengal Police will probe the attack on ED and CAPF officials at Sandeshkhali on January 25, the Calcutta High Court ordered on Wednesday.

The SIT, according to the single-judge Bench of Justice Jay Sengupta, will be jointly headed by two officials of the rank of superintendent. One would be nominated by the CBI and the other by the state police.

The state police will be represented by the Superintendent of Islam Police District, Jaspreet Singh. However, the CBI is yet to announce the name of its representative and is expected to do so by Thursday.

The two officers will jointly select the other members of the SIT to assist them.

However, as per the court order, no officers or staff of the Nazat Police, which was so far conducting the investigation in the matter, can be included in the SIT.

The Bench, while reserving the option to form a new SIT by dismantling this one in case there is no progress in the investigation, also directed that the SIT would not be able to submit the final investigation report in the matter without the permission of the court.

A hearing in the matter will be held on February 12 and on that day the SIT will submit its interim progress report in the court.

In the meantime, following the strong observation of Calcutta High Court finally the clauses under Section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR filed in the Sandeshkhali attack case.

