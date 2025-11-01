CBI books CGST officer Ratiram Meena for amassing disproportionate assets

Jaipur, Nov 1 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Department Assistant Commissioner, Ratiram Meena, on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to officials, Meena had declared assets worth Rs 51.73 lakh as of August 2018. However, by August 2025, his wealth had increased to over Rs 4.08 crore, marking an eightfold rise in just seven years.

The CBI revealed that Meena served in CGST offices in Jaipur and Ahmedabad during this period. The investigation found that he allegedly acquired illegal assets worth Rs 2.54 crore, which is nearly 100 per cent more than his known income.

CBI sources said Meena allegedly operated several firms, LLPs, and companies under the names of his wife and son, which were used to divert and conceal illegal funds. Raids were conducted at multiple locations, including Jaipur, Ankleshwar (Gujarat), and Ahmedabad, leading to the recovery of gold and silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 35 lakh. Investigators also found that Meena and his family owned multiple immovable properties across Rajasthan, along with luxury vehicles such as a Porsche and a Jeep Compass.

Two bank lockers in the names of family members were also discovered, and the CBI is currently examining their contents. The case surfaced after the disproportionate asset-to-income ratio of the officer failed to be justified during a routine assessment. As per legal provisions, if a government officer possesses assets significantly exceeding their known income without a legitimate explanation, it is considered a case of illegal acquisition of wealth.

The CBI has launched a detailed investigation into Meena’s financial transactions, company records, locker contents, vehicle purchases, and property documents to trace the origin of the illicit assets.

