CBI books disproportionate assets case against South Central Railway official

Hyderabad, July 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of disproportionate assets against an official of the South Central Railway.

The CBI, Hyderabad registered the case against A.R. Raja Sekhar, Office Superintendent at the office of Senior DPO, Sanchalan Bhawan, Secunderabad Division, South Central Railway and his wife A. Navneetha.

The central agency said that the case was registered on allegations that the accused while working as office superintendent between 2017 and 2023 intentionally enriched himself and his family members illicitly by amassing pecuniary resources and properties to the tune of more Rs.1.54 crore, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he cannot satisfactory account for.

The CBI conducted searches at six places in Telangana and seized 29 documents and material objects.

The FIR has been registered under sections 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) e of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and section 49 of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, the accused was found in possession of disproportionate assets of approximately 104.95 per cent of his known sources of income, for which the public servant has not satisfactorily accounted.

The government of Telangana has also accorded consent under section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, for conducting an investigation against Raja Sekhar and his wife.

The agency said the investigation was on in the case.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana said on Tuesday that M. Sudha, Deputy State Tax Officer, Madhapur, Hyderabad was caught by ACB officials for demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs.8,000 from the complainant to process the GST registration and to get the number to a company of the complainant.

The anti-graft agency said that in case of a demand for a bribe by any public servant, people can contact ACB on toll-free number 1064 to take action as per law. Citizens can also contact the ACB through the WhatsApp number 9440446106.

