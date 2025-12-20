CBI books Oriental Insurance officer for Rs 6.03 crore fraud in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 20 The CBI booked a former Business Manager of Oriental Insurance Company for misappropriating Rs 6.03 crore from the official accounts of the company’s Surendranagar unit in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

The registration of FIR against Sanketkumar Rasiklal Vaghela was approved by Kalaichelvan Chandran, Superintendent of Police, ACB, Gandhinagar. The FIR was registered on Friday under penal provisions dealing with forgery, cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct.

According to the CBI, the accused indulged in the offence between February 14, 2025, and September 27, 2025, before being suspended by the company for the fraud.

In the complaint given by the regional office of the company to the CBI, it was alleged that the company had already issued a suspension order dated October 7, 2025, to Vaghela, signed by the Deputy General Manager, the competent authority.

The complaint said, while acknowledging the suspension order, Vaghela himself has written that he had deposited back over Rs 2.34 crore in the account of the company on different dates, and the remaining amount will be deposited gradually within three months.

It was alleged that vide mail dated October 8, 2025, the accused admitted his mistakes by stating that he had already repaid Rs 2.55 crore and he would repay the remaining amount gradually.

The FIR, registered on Friday, said the complaint reveals that Vaghela, with malafide intention, misused his official position and transferred an amount of Rs 6.03 crore from the company's bank account to his own personal bank account by “creating bogus vouchers, thereby causing wrongful loss to the company and wrongful gain to himself."

The FIR said a prior approval for investigation U/s 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against the suspended Business Manager of the company has also been accorded by Divya N. Tahilramani, Deputy General Manager (Competent Authority).

The said facts and circumstances, prima facie, reveal commission of the cognizable offences by “Sanketkumar Rasiklal Vaghela, the then Business Manager, the Oriental Insurance, Business Office, Surendranagar punishable u/s 316 (5), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 344 of BNS and u/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(a) of PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018). Hence, a regular case is registered,” said the CBI FIR.

