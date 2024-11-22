CBI books Rajasthan narcotics inspector for Rs 3 lakh bribe

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two persons, including an inspector of Rajasthan’s Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Chittorgarh, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from an Ajmer man who ran a de-addiction clinic named Nai Dishayein.

The federal agency also named a middleman in the bribe case filed on the complaint of Narendra Soni, a resident of Kekari, district Ajmer, for disposal of an alleged case registered against Nai Dishayein over documentation related to the use of two restricted medicines.

The complainant claimed he had deposited the documents related to the medicines in question but CBN inspector Adarsh Yogi kept demanding a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to dispose of the alleged matter registered against him and the clinic.

A case was registered by the CBI on November 20 against the accused inspector of the CBN, Chittorgarh, and unknown others on allegations that the accused initially demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh but later lowered the amount to Rs 8 lakh.

Citing pressure from senior officials to collect bribes, the inspector demanded the money despite Soni presenting documents sought by the CBN in connection with medicines used at his clinic, said the complaint.

The CBI laid a trap and caught a middleman red–handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on behalf of the accused inspector, said the probe agency in a statement on Friday.

The agency conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the accused inspector at Chittorgarh and Bikaner which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The complaint by Soni was verified by CBI, Jaipur, on November 20, revealing a demand of undue advantage of Rs 8 lakh for disposal of the case against him/his clinic Nai Dishayein.

The FIR said: “The aforesaid complaint and verification report discloses the commission of offences punishable under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) on the part of Aadrsh Yogi, Inspector, Central Bureau of Narcotics, and unknown others.”

“Hence, a regular case has been registered against Adarsh Yogi, Inspector, Central Bureau of Narcotics & unknown others” and entrusted to officials in Jaipur ACB for investigation,” it said.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor