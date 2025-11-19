CBI books senior CGHS official in Rs 2 crore DA case; cash, gold recovered in searches

New Delhi, Nov 19 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against Dr Ajay Kumar, Additional Director of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, after allegedly uncovering assets worth over Rs 2.06 crore—far exceeding his known sources of income.

The case, registered on November 18, stems from a trap earlier this year in which Dr Kumar was allegedly caught accepting a bribe.

According to the CBI’s press release, Dr Kumar, posted at Swasthya Bhawan, Suraj Kund Road, Nehru Nagar, Panchsheel Colony, Meerut, is accused of amassing illegal wealth in his name and that of his family members between April 1, 2020, and August 13, 2025.

The agency alleges that his assets are disproportionate by Rs 2,06,31,845. The DA case is an extension of a trap operation conducted on August 12, 2025.

During that operation, Dr Kumar and another accused were allegedly caught red-handed while demanding and receiving Rs 5 lakh, identified as the first instalment of an alleged Rs 50 lakh bribe.

Following the trap, CBI teams carried out extensive searches at his residence and bank lockers.

During the searches, officials reportedly recovered Rs 29.50 lakh in cash and jewellery valued at over Rs 50 lakh.

The agency also found documents of properties and evidence of substantial investments in mutual funds and the stock market made by the accused and his family members.

"Apart from it, property documents and details of huge investments in Mutual Funds and Share Markets, in the name of the accused and his family members, have been obtained," the CBI said in its press release.

These investments, according to investigators, further contributed to the accumulation of wealth disproportionate to Dr Kumar’s official income.

The agency added that Dr Kumar failed to satisfactorily explain the source of these assets.

The investigation is currently underway, with officials examining financial trails, investment patterns, and property ownerships linked to the accused.

--IANS

sas/dan

