CBI busts cyber-crime module; seizes Rs 2.2cr

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it busted a major module of cyber enabled crimes allegedly coercing foreign nationals for payments, adding it also carried out searches around 24 locations across multiple states in this connection which led to recovery of cash of Rs 2.2 crore.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency as part of the 'Operation Chakra 1', conducted searches in an on-going investigation of a case at around 24 locations across multiple states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat which led to recovery of cash of Rs 2.2 crore, foreign currency, cryptocurrency accounts, property papers and other incriminating evidence.

The group, allegedly run by one Sushil Sachdeva and associates, was targeting gullible foreigners through fraudulent schemes.

They used to defraud foreign nationals by claiming to provide services such as tech support.

The official said that a case was registered on July 7 last year on the allegations that multiple call centres in India utilized the services of Gujarat-based VOIP company to orchestrate millions of fraudulent calls targeting citizens of the US. It was alleged that accused behind these cyber-enabled crimes impersonated various well-known entities.

It was also alleged that the modus operandi involved sending robo or audio calls impersonating officials from US Federal Departments or agencies, subsequently deceiving victims by coercing payments under the guise of fees, fines, or penalties.

The official said that initial phase of investigations under CBI's Operation Chakra in October 2022 led to searches, conducted earlier at 11 such call centres or entities.

The FBI also informed the CBI that the accused in this case had already faced indictments in the USA for similar fraudulent activities against US citizens, the official said. Earlier, a charge sheet was filed by CBI against another accused.

Further probe unveiled the involvement of a private person, a private company and their associates in perpetrating large-scale fraud against foreign nationals facilitated by services of Gujarat based private company, the official added.

The official said that the CBI diligently continues to identify and dismantle any transnational cyber fraud networks operated from India in collaboration with international counterparts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor