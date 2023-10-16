CBI charge sheets 6 in Manipur viral video case

Guwahati, Oct 16 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a charge sheet against six accused and a report against one child in conflict with law in connection with the May 4 viral video case in Manipur, involving sexual assault on women and killing of two men.

It filed a charge sheet against six accused and a report against one child in conflict with the law (CCL) before the special CBI court here.

The CBI had registered a case on the request of Manipur government on June 21.

In the complaint, it was alleged that on May 4, a mob of approximately 900–1000 individuals, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered B. Phainom village in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur, vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders, and sexually assaulted women.

It was further alleged that two family members of one of the victims were also killed in the incident, the agency said.

"CBI investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the said incident. A charge sheet was filed today before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Guwahati designated as per the orders of the Supreme Court,” the agency said in a statement.

It said that the further investigation is continuing including the identification of other accused involved in the offences beside other aspects of the case.

"The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial," the statement added.

Ethnic violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have died and thousands have been forced to flee from their homes and take refuge in the relief camps.

