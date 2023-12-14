CBI chargesheets 7 for exporting gold jewellery from India under guise of fake exhibition

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a chargesheet against seven accused including a Delhi based private company and its director, the then superintendent of customs and private persons for exporting gold jewellery from India under the guise of a fake exhibition organized by a UAE based firm.

The chargesheet was filed before the Special Judge, CBI Cases here against Its My Name Pvt Ltd, its director Rahul Gupta, Purnima Gupta, Amit Pal Singh, Gopal Gupta, Mohammad Nashruddin Khan and Vikram Bhasin.

The CBI had registered a case against Its My Name Pvt Ltd and its director and others including the then customs superintendent, private persons, unknown persons on a complaint from the customs department.

The CBI said that it was alleged that the accused exported gold jewellery from India under the guise of a fake exhibition organized by a UAE based firm controlled by Rahul Gupta the director of Its My Name Pvt Ltd.

The CBI said that it was also alleged that certificates of such exports were obtained by the accused private company from the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

It was further alleged that the same jewellery was then brought back to India as unsold jewellery by submitting false declarations.

"The director of the said private company alongwith the assistance of his employees and dummy proprietor of (who was paid a monthly salary by the said director) and in connivance with said public servant misused the reimport provision by bringing into India gold jewellery and declaring as reimport(s) without obtaining required clearance," the CBI said.

The official said that searches were earlier conducted at the premises of the accused.

"It was found during investigation that the accused had misutilized Advance Authorisation Scheme and allegedly indulged in circular trading of gold by diverting the gold bullion to the grey market," the official said.

He said that the gold jewellery exported for exhibition purposes as per the declaration made to the customs department used to be re-imported to India by the accused private company or exported back to said private company based at Delhi by the UAE based firm as unsold jewellery.

It was further alleged that the UAE based firm used to file a customs declaration before the UAE customs in which the gold jewellery used to be declared for export to India by personal carriage through the accused for a very small quantity i.e, less than a kilogram and simultaneously declare export to other countries of gold jewellery consignments of large quantity i.e. around 50 kgs.

Flights were selected to India and other countries on the same day around the same time and from the same airport. It was also alleged that after emigration formalities at Dubai, gold jewellery in a bigger quantity was handed over to a person destined for India, the official said.

"One of the accused allegedly travelled around 100 times to Dubai from India during the period 2018-2019. During 2019, the said accused was intercepted at IGI Airport, Delhi and was allegedly found in illegal possession of about 50 kgs of gold jewellery," the official added.

