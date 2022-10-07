CBI chargesheets Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi in 'land-for-job' scam

New Delhi, Oct 7 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday chargesheeted 16 persons, including Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, in connection with a job scam that took place during Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister in the UPA government.

The CBI said that during investigation, it has been found that the accused persons in conspiracy with then General Manager and Chief Personnel Officer of Central Railway engaged persons in lieu of land either in their name, or in the name of their close relatives.

It has been alleged that more than 1 lakh square feet of land belonging to job aspirants' families in Patna was reportedly transferred to Lalu Prasad's family in return for jobs.

This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate.

"The candidates used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways," the CBI alleged in the chargesheet.

The CBI has learnt that Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and daughter Hema Yadav were gifted land by job seekers who were later appointed in Railways.

Haridayanand Chaudhary, a Railway employee, and Bhola Yadav, then OSD to Lalu Prasad, were earlier arrested by the CBI. Bhola was Lalu's OSD between 2004 and 2009.

The CBI had registered the case against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their two daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.

"During 2004-2009, Lalu Prasad had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group D Post in different zones of Railways," a CBI official said.

A number of residents of Patna, either themselves or through their family members, sold or gifted land to the family members of Lalu Prasad and a private company controlled by him and his family. They were also involved in transfer of such immovable properties.

"No advertisement or any public notice was issued for the appointment of substitutes in Railways, yet the candidates, who were residents of Patna, were appointed as substitutes in different Railway zones in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

Through this modus operandi, about 1,05,292 sq feet land in Patna was allegedly acquired by Lalu Prasad and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer, the CBI official said.

