CBI court convicts three in ONGC fraud case, sentences three-year jail term

New Delhi, Dec 10 A special CBI court in Ahmedabad has sentenced three individuals to three years’ imprisonment for cheating the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) of nearly Rs 67 lakh in 2011, the CBI said on Wednesday.

The verdict, delivered on December 9, follows a prolonged investigation and trial into fraudulent claims made against the public sector enterprise.

Those convicted are Atul Naranbhai Panchal, proprietor of M/s National Machine Tools, Ahmedabad; Mahendra Singh P. Vaghela, an employee at the same firm; and Ghanshyam Rambrich Pandey, proprietor of M/s Ahmedabad Road Carriers, Ahmedabad.

Each has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 30,000.

The case was initially registered by the CBI on June 22, 2011, after allegations surfaced that Atul Panchal, in conspiracy with unknown ONGC officials and others, dishonestly obtained a payment of Rs 67,58,938 from ONGC.

According to the agency, Panchal falsely claimed that goods under a purchase order had been dispatched on April 29, 2011. Investigators later found that no such dispatch had taken place, rendering the firm ineligible for payment under the contract terms.

CBI officials stated that the fraudulent documentation and wrongful claim resulted in ONGC releasing funds based on fabricated transport and dispatch records. The investigation also indicated the involvement of employees linked with Panchal’s firm and the transport operator.

Following the completion of the probe, the CBI filed a charge sheet on December 27, 2011, against four individuals -- Panchal, Bhavin Patel, surveyor at M/s Det Norske Veritas, Ahmedabad; Vaghela, and Pandey.

The court took cognizance of the evidence and proceeded with the trial against the three accused who were present.

“The Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused persons accordingly,” the agency said in its press note.

“The case against the accused Bhavin Patel, Surveyor of M/s Det Norske Veritas, Ahmedabad, was separated by the Court as he is absconding,” it added.

