CBI court convicts two in Punjab for extra judicial killing

Chandigarh, June 7 The Special Judge for CBI cases in Mohali in Punjab has convicted two accused, including Dilbagh Singh, then DSP, Tarn Taran, an extra judicial killing case of Gulshan Kumar who was alleged to have been illegally detained by Punjab Police in 1993 from his residence.

Kumar was later killed in a fake encounter on July 22, 1993. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Friday.

In compliance of orders of Supreme Court on November 15, 1995, directing the CBI to investigate the matter related to cremation of large number of unidentified dead bodies by the police.

During enquiry, Chaman Lal deposed that his son Gulshan Kumar was abducted by a police party led by Dilbagh Singh, then DSP City Taran Tarn, on June 22, 1993, from his residence and later killed in a fake encounter.

The police cremated the body of his son at cremation ground without informing the family members.

Accordingly, a case was registered by the CBI against Dilbagh Singh, then DSP.

After completion of investigation, chargesheet was filed in 1999 by the CBI against Dilbagh Singh, then Inspector Gurbachan Singh, then ASI Arjun Singh (died during the trial), then ASI Devinder Singh (died during the trial) and then SI Balbir Singh (expired during the trial).

The charges were framed against accused persons on February 7, 2000.

After trial, the court held both accused guilty.

A total of 32 witnesses were cited by the CBI.

During the trial, it has been proved by cogent evidence of eye-witnesses that accused Dilbagh Singh and Gurbachan Singh, among others, abducted Gulshan Kumar from his house, kept him in illegal detention or confinement and subsequently killed him on July 22, 1993.

The evidence presented show that the accused police officers staged the murder as encounter, with testimony and documents proving the false narratives created by the guilty police officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor