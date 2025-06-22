CBI court in Bihar sentences three to 3-year rigorous imprisonment in 1991 bank fraud case

New Delhi, June 22 A CBI court in Patna, Bihar, has sentenced three accused to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed fines in a bank fraud case filed in 1991.

The court sentenced three accused -- two then Managers of Kshetriya Gramin Bank and a private person -- to three years’ rigorous imprisonment in Bihar’s Darbhanga. A fine of Rs 4 lakh has also been levied upon them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a press release on Sunday said the CBI Court at Patna, on Saturday, pronounced the sentence.

The three were identified as Barun Kumar Mishra, the then Manager, Mithila Kshetriya Gramin Bank, Kahua Branch, Darbhanga; Mohan Jee Mishra, the then Branch Manager, Mithila Kshetriya Gramin Bank, Bahera Branch, Madhubani and a private person, namely Dayanand Jha.

They will undergo three years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with a total fine of Rs 4 lakh in a case related to bank fraud.

The CBI had registered the case on August 14, 1991, against Barun Kumar Mishra, the then Officer Incharge of Mithila Kshetriya Gramin Bank (MKGB) Kohua Branch and a Field Officer, Mithila Kshetriya Gramin Bank (MKGB) Kohua Branch.

It was alleged that the accused persons, while functioning as branch officer and field officer, respectively of MKG Bank during 1989-90 entered into criminal conspiracy and in furtherance of the said conspiracy they misappropriated a sum of Rs 2,48,642/- by manipulating debit and credit entries in HSS account No.1114, shown maintained in the name of one Dayanand Jha, son of Shardanand Jha, and a resident of Darbhanga.

After the investigation, two separate charge sheets were filed by the CBI on November 30, 1994, for different instances of misappropriation.

The first charge sheet was filed in the Ld. Court of Special Judge CBI Cases Patna against Barun Kumar Mishra, Mohan Jee Mishra, and Dayanand Jha. The court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.

The second charge sheet was filed in the Ld. Court of Special Judicial Magistrate CBI Cases Patna against Barun Kumar Mishra, which is sub-judice in the Muzaffarpur Court in Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor