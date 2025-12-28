CBI court sentences ex-Postal Assistant to five-year prison term in fraud case

Bhopal, Dec 28 A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Bhopal has sentenced a former Postal Assistant to five years' Rigorous Imprisonment in connection with a Rs 13.85 lakh fraud case, an official statement said.

The court's ruling came on Saturday, during which it also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on accused Rajnish Tiwari, Postal Assistant, Lashkar Head Post Office, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a statement issued by the CBI said.

The case was registered on April 20, 2022, based on the written complaint of the Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Gwalior.

In the complaint, the Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Gwalior, alleged that the accused Rajnish Tiwari, while being posted as Postal Assistant, Lashkar Head Post Office, Gwalior, perpetrated cheating and criminal breach of trust on the Post Office by illegal diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 13,85,496 in 2020.

Tiwari committed the crime by manipulating the electronic records and other details in respect of 17 Recurring Deposit (RD) accounts of various customers in the Finacle Internet Module of the Post Office and thereafter, using Internet banking.

The accused transferred the said funds from such manipulated RD Accounts to three regular/savings accounts opened without due process, and his two savings accounts, in his own/joint name and later withdrew the diverted funds from such regular/savings accounts by utilising the stolen ATM cards from Lashkar Head Post Office.

Tiwari misappropriated and diverted the funds, it said.

After completing the investigation, Tiwari was convicted and sentenced.

On Friday, the CBI arrested a Senior Secretariat Assistant working in a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, while accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a security manpower contractor.

The accused, Ranjan Bharti, Senior Secretariat Assistant, sought the bribe for clearing bills related to the provision of security and manpower services, which amounted to Rs 3.84 lakh.

The accused was produced before the Special Court, which sent him to three days' police custody.

