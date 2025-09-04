CBI court sentences former LIC engineer to four years rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

New Delhi, Sep 4 A Special CBI court in Jabalpur has convicted and sentenced former Assistant Engineer of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Jabalpur, Yogesh Arora, to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused.

The case dates back to August 26, 2011, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Arora on allegations that he demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor.

According to the complaint, the accused sought the illegal gratification as a reward for showing official favour in the preparation and payment of bills amounting to Rs 93,000 for electrical maintenance work carried out in LIC offices.

He had also allegedly linked the bribe to the processing and clearance of other pending bills worth Rs 35,000-40,000 for smaller works executed by the complainant.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Arora red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 from the contractor.

Following his arrest, investigators collected evidence and completed the probe, after which a charge sheet was filed on January 31, 2015.

After a lengthy trial, the Special Judge for CBI cases, Jabalpur, found Arora guilty under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On September 3, 2025, the court pronounced the judgment, sentencing him to four years of rigorous imprisonment along with a monetary penalty.

The conviction is being seen as another step in CBI’s continuing efforts to tackle corruption in government institutions.

Officials said the agency remains committed to ensuring that those who misuse public office for personal gain are brought to justice.

