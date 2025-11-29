CBI court sentences former oriental insurance manager to 3-year jail in bribery case

New Delhi, Nov 29 A special CBI court in Ahmedabad on Saturday sentenced former Senior Divisional Manager of Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Rajkot, Mahendra A. Loonker, to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a 13-year-old bribery case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the former official.

According to the CBI press note, the case was registered on July 11, 2012, following a complaint by a partner of a private firm.

Loonker, then serving as Senior Divisional Manager at the insurance company’s Rajkot office, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 to clear an accident insurance claim submitted by the complainant for an injured employee.

“CBI registered the instant case on July 11, 2012 against the accused person on allegations that accused Mahendra A Loonker, the then Sr. DM, Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd., Rajkot had demanded and accepted an illegal gratification of Rs 15,000 from the complainant, Partner of a private company in order to pass the Accident Insurance Claim filed by him regarding the accident and injury of his employee,” the CBI said.

CBI officials arrested Loonker the same day the FIR was filed, after he was found to have accepted the bribe.

Subsequent searches were carried out at his residence and office premises in Rajkot. Investigators later filed a chargesheet on December 3, 2012, against the accused for demanding and accepting illegal gratification and criminal misconduct committed by the accused public servant.

After examining the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the court held Loonker guilty and convicted him accordingly.

Meanwhile, the CBI Court in Vijayawada on Friday sentenced a former Railway official to one year of imprisonment in a nearly two-decade-old bribery case.

The court convicted Matta Dharma Rao, who was serving as Assistant Divisional Engineer with South Central Railway in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district, for demanding and accepting illegal gratification from a contractor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor