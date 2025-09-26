CBI court sentences two Income Tax officials to four years' imprisonment in 2015 bribery case

Jaipur, Sep 26 A CBI Court in Jodhpur has pronounced its judgment in a major corruption case that had shaken the Income Tax Department in 2015.

The court sentenced Pawan Kumar Sharma, the then Income Tax Commissioner, and Shailendra Bhandari, the then Income Tax Officer, to four years of simple imprisonment each for accepting bribes.

The case dates back to 2015, when the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a trap operation at a jewellery showroom near Sojati Gate, Jodhpur.

Acting on a complaint, the CBI caught Sharma and Bhandari red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh. Both were arrested on the spot, and an investigation was launched.

The CBI probe revealed that the two officers had grossly misused their official positions by demanding and accepting illegal gratification from local jewellers.

Based on the evidence collected, the agency filed charges in court. After years of hearings, the court found both accused guilty of corruption under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

While delivering the verdict, the Magistrate strongly condemned the actions of the officials. The order stated that senior officers, who hold constitutional responsibility, are expected to act with integrity, but instead these two had engaged in “heinous acts of corruption.” Such acts, the court observed, undermine public confidence and tarnish the image of institutions meant to enforce financial discipline.

The court, however, acquitted jeweller Chandraprakash Katta, citing insufficient evidence to prove his role in the bribery transaction.

In its detailed order, the court emphasised that corruption cases require strict action at every level, sending a clear message that misuse of power for personal enrichment will not be tolerated. It added that the law has a long reach and can catch up with offenders regardless of their status.

The sentencing of Sharma and Bhandari not only concludes a case pending for nearly a decade but also reinforces accountability in public service.

The incident had caused significant damage to the reputation of the Income Tax Department in 2015, but the conviction has now restored faith that justice will eventually prevail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor