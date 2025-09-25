CBI court sentences Union Bank of India branch manager to four years imprisonment in fraud case

Ghaziabad, Sep 25 A special CBI court here on Thursday sentenced a Union Bank of India branch manager to four years imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 30,000 in a Rs 40 lakh bank fraud case.

According to the CBI, it registered the case on December 14, 2010, against Manoj Srivastava, the Branch Manager of the bank's SSI Branch Noida and others on the allegation of bank fraud.

“The accused Manoj Srivastava while posted and functioning as Branch Manager, Union Bank of India, SSI Branch, Noida, during the period from May 2007 to June 2009, by abusing his official position as a public servant, entered into criminal conspiracy with Om Prakash Maheshwari, Proprietor M/s Pioneer Enterprises, Rashmi Srivastava, private person, Prithvi Raj Saxena, Chartered Accountant and Manish Kothari, private person and sanctioned Rs 40 lakh on September 27, 2008 to the said parties based on fake and forged documents causing wrongful loss to the lender bank," a CBI statement said.

The agency filed a charge sheet on September 29, 2012, against the five accused, and charges were framed against them by the court on November 3, 2017.

However, on August 13, Manoj Srivastava had filed an application in the CBI court accepting his guilt, and it accepted his plea and convicted and sentenced him.

The CBI has tightened its grip over public officials for accepting bribes or dealing in corruption, which ultimately affects the citizens.

Notably, the CBI arrested the Branch Manager, UP Grameen Bank, Sankisha Branch in the state's Farrukhabad district, earlier this month and a private person while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor