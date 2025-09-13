CBI court sentences Varanasi clerk to 5 years imprisonment in bribery case

Lucknow, Sep 13 The Court of Special Judge, CBI, Lucknow, has convicted and sentenced Rajesh Kumar, Senior Assistant (Clerk), Sanitary & Support Services, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh in a bribery case, a statement issued on Saturday said.

The case dates back to June 2, 2016, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Rajesh Kumar. It was alleged that Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant for processing and releasing the death benefits of the complainant’s late father, Kalloo, who had been working as a sweeper at BHU and passed away while in service.

The benefits were legally due to the family, but Kumar attempted to exploit the situation by demanding illegal gratification.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI organized a trap operation. During this operation, Rajesh Kumar was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 30,000 from the complainant, a part of the total bribe he had initially demanded.

The successful trap established clear evidence of corruption against him.

Following his arrest, the CBI completed its investigation promptly and filed a charge sheet before the competent court on June 30, 2016. The trial ensued over the following years, during which the prosecution presented witnesses, documents, and other material evidence to substantiate the charges of bribery and misconduct.

After examining the facts and considering the evidence, the Special Judge, CBI Court, found Rajesh Kumar guilty under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Friday, September 12, the court pronounced its judgment, sentencing him to five years of imprisonment along with a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

