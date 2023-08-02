CBI director arrives in Kolkata to review progress of probe in different cases

Kolkata, Aug 2 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director, Praveen Sood arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday to review the progress of probe by the central investigative agency in various cases relating to financial irregularities in West Bengal.

Sources said that during his visit to Kolkata, the CBI director is expected to draw the new roadmap on investigation in different cases, namely school recruitment case, cattle and coal smuggling, among others.

The visit of the CBI director happened just two days after Rajesh Pradhan, a 2003- batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre, resumed duty as the newly appointed joint director of the Kolkata Zoe of CBI.

Pradhan has replaced N. Venu Gopal, who has been transferred as the joint director of Hyderabad Zone of CBI. Pradhan has been appointed for the new chair for a period of five years.

Sources added that the CBI director is slated to hold meetings with the top officials of the agency who are spearheading the probes in the different cases of financial irregularities in West Bengal at the ground level and give specific instructions on quick winding up of the cases.

He is also expected to give a roadmap for the CBI officials on how to work in close coordination with their counterparts in Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the same cases of financial irregularities.

In wake of the new CBI officer taking charge of all these investigations at the agency’s Kolkata office coupled with the visit of the CBI director, all eyes will be on the movements of the agency’s sleuths in the coming days.

