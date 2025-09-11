CBI extradites wanted criminal Munawar Khan from Kuwait

New Delhi, Sept 11 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday successfully extradited Munawar Khan, a fugitive wanted for defrauding public sector banks.

Munawar Khan is a wanted criminal in multiple cases of forgery and cheating and was under the lens of global agencies after red corner notice. He was brought back to the country by the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI, in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait.

The investigative agency coordinated the return of Munawar Khan from Kuwait through INTERPOL Channels.

Munawar Khan was escorted by a team of Kuwait Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Kuwait. The custody of the subject was taken over by a team of CBI, STB, Chennai at the Airport on Thursday. He was earlier geo-located in Kuwait through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Kuwait.

Munawar Khan came under CBI scanner after a case was lodged against him over charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. He along with his associates hatched a conspiracy and defrauded the Bank of Baroda. Shortly after cheating the Bank, the accused escaped to the Gulf nation and sought refuge there. He was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender.

CBI got the Red Notice issued against him through INTERPOL in February 2022 on the request of STB Chennai Branch. He was arrested by Kuwait authorities and his extradition to India was approved by Kuwaiti authorities.

The red corner notice was circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals.

Notably, the CBI coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in the country through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years via INTERPOL channels.

