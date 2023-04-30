CBI files case against Delhi cop in bribery case

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against a Delhi Police officer and others in a bribery case.

The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint against the Inspector, Special Staff, Rajouri Garden police station for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to CBI, it was alleged that a few days before, police had caught people gambling in a jhuggi in front of the complainant's house, for which the said Inspector, Special Staff of Rajouri Garden police station had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 and also asked the complainant to get an agreement of that Jhuggi prepared in his name or otherwise he would be charged under Arms Act.

CBI laid a trap and apprehended an assistant Sub Inspector, Special Staff (West District), Tagore Garden, Delhi while accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 from the complainant on behalf of said Inspector.

Searches were conducted at the premises of both accused.

The investigation is in progress.

