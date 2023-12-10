CBI files charge-sheet against 9 in abduction and murder of woman in Manipur

New Delhi, Dec 10 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that it has filed a charge-sheet against nine accused in connection with the abduction and murder of a woman in Manipur in July this year.

A CBI spokesperson here said on Saturday that the agency filed a charge-sheet before the Special Judge, CBI Court, in Assam's Guwahati.

The official said that a case was registered on the request from Manipur government and further notification from the Central government.

The CBI took over the investigation of the case from July 15 this year earlier registered at Lamlai police station in Imphal East.

According to the FIR, it was alleged that at about 12:10 p.m. on July 15, one woman was forcibly detained at the Sawombung Gate by a mob comprising of nearly 100 persons, including armed miscreants, and was forcibly abducted towards the Keibi village in a car.

Her body was recovered on the same day of the incident.

The official added that the CBI investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the incident.

A charge-sheet was filed before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Guwahati, designated as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Further investigation into the case is underway, including the identification of other accused involved in the case.

